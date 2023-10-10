Women killed by suspected DUI driver in Modesto were heading to doctor's appointment

For Pamela Cross's daughter, she started putting the pieces together of her mother's death after her family got an unexpected call from animal control.

MODESTO, Calif. — Two best friends, one a mother and the other an aunt, were killed in a deadly crash along Highway 132 in Modesto.

Pamela Cross, 64, and Marianne Clemons, 67, were among the three people killed in a suspected DUI crash Sept. 28.

"Those were the two most important women in my life that were taken that day," said Katrina Price, Cross' daughter. "I know so many lives are impacted by all of this, both sides of my family."

According to the California Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Wyatt Gordon was speeding in a Lexus when he drifted onto the shoulder, veered left and went into the path of a Hyundai sedan, killing the two women.

"I cannot tell you the shock of losing my mother this way. I'm only 34 years old. Her birthday was two days ago, so we had to celebrate her birthday, or try to celebrate her birthday, without her this year," said Price.

She said her mother and aunt were on the way to a doctor's appointment, noting that Clemons and Cross often traveled together and spent time together.

Both Cross and Clemons are remembered as loving and caring people. Cross, especially, was close with Price's nine children and was even there for all of their births.

"She was a caring person, and she's always smiling and singing... she was a great grandma and a great mom," said Price.

Despite how tight knit the family was, it took time before they learned about the tragedy. Price said they gradually put it together after getting an unexpected call from animal services. She said a dog her sister gave their aunt was also involved in the crash, which led to the call.

"Animal control contacted my sister to tell them that they had the dog in her care. And we were just like, 'Oh, that's weird. Marianne always has her dog with her, and why would they have her dog?' And so we started calling, we knew that my mom was going to be with our aunt and going to the appointment, so we started calling their phones and neither one of them were answering," she said.

Price was able to put the pieces together as time went on.

Gordon, the suspect, was arrested after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Price said many lives were impacted by that decision to drink and drive, one she believes could have been avoided.

"I don't think that you need someone, when you're 49 years old, to tell you that drinking and driving is going to lead to bad things. But sadly, here we are," she said. "He gets to live on and breathe every day and there's people that do not. They're not coming back, so that drink or however many drinks, it's not worth it to drive. You affect so many lives. We can't even count the lives that are affected by this."

The family is raising funds to cover the cost of Cross' cremation, celebration of life and other expenses. Their fundraiser is available HERE.

