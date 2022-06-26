Dutch Hollow Farms dedicating 2022 corn maze design to Laci Peterson

Dutch Hollow Farms is known for dedicating the corn maze's design to something or someone new every year.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto farm is dedicating their annual corn maze design to Laci Peterson.

December of 2022 will mark 20 years since the Modesto woman and her unborn child were killed by Scott Peterson, Laci's husband. According to Dutch Hollow Farms, the dedication comes with permission and support from the family.

The corn maze will be in her likeness and is expected to have an opening ceremony Sept. 30 to honor her and the family.

John Bos, owner of Dutch Hollow Farms, told ABC10 that the focus of the corn maze is all about Laci Peterson.

"We’re not going to talk about the tragedy. It’s more about honoring her and her legacy, because let’s face it was a very impactful thing and it hit our community hard," Bos said.

Dutch Hollow Farms is known for dedicating the corn maze to something new every year. It's previously been dedicated to firefighters, athletes like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, and Corporal Ronil Singh, a Newman officer killed in the line of duty back in 2018.

Scott Peterson was tried and convicted back in 2004, however he made headlines in recent years after his death sentence was overturned. He was ultimately resentenced to life in prison and is engaged in a separate effort to overturn his guilty verdict, which experts have described as a longshot.

