Dutch Hollow Farms reveals 2022 corn maze honoring Laci Peterson

Dutch Hollow Farms is known for dedicating the corn maze's design to something or someone new every year.

MODESTO, Calif. — In a tribute to the memory of Laci Peterson, Dutch Hollow Farms has dedicated their corn maze in her image for this year.

December of 2022 will mark 20 years since the Modesto woman and her unborn child were killed by Scott Peterson, Laci's husband. Dutch Hollow Farms said they dedicated to maze to Laci with permission and support from the family.

John Bos, owner of Dutch Hollow Farms, revealed the newly designed maze on Facebook Wednesday. He previously told ABC10 that the focus of the corn maze is all about Laci Peterson and not the killing that took her life.

"We’re not going to talk about the tragedy. It’s more about honoring her and her legacy, because let’s face it, it was a very impactful thing and it hit our community hard," Bos told ABC10 in June.

Dutch Hollow Farms intends to have a small ceremony on Friday around 9:30 a.m.

Bos and Dutch Hollow Farms dedicate the corn maze to something new every year. It's been dedicated to firefighters and even athletes like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Previously, it was dedicated to Ronil Singh, a Newman police corporal who was killed in the line of duty back in 2018.

Scott Peterson was tried and convicted back in 2004, however he made headlines in recent years after his death sentence was overturned. He was ultimately resentenced to life in prison and is engaged in a separate effort to overturn his guilty verdict, which experts have described as a longshot.

