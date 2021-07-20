80-year-old man killed in Modesto hit and run

The Modesto Police Department said that they believe the victim was walking his bike across Yosemite Boulevard in a crosswalk.

MODESTO, Calif. — An elderly man was killed in a hit and run on Monday night in Modesto.

Modesto police said that the incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the area of La Loma Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard. Police said in a Facebook post that the call was about "a person down in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle."

Witnesses told Modesto police officers that the vehicle drove away after the collision.

Officers found that the person in the roadway was an elderly man with major injuries. Officials tried to save his life, but he died at the scene. Modesto police said the man was 80 years old.

The Modesto Police Department said that they believe the victim was walking his bike across Yosemite Boulevard in a crosswalk. Police said he was hit by a silver sedan that did not stop after hitting him.

Police are asking anyone with information on the hit and run to call them at 209-342-6105.

