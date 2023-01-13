Evacuation warning issued for rural area of Stanislaus County along San Joaquin River

A water gauge located near the evacuation warning zone predicts the San Joaquin River will reach action stage in the area by Monday.

MODESTO, Calif. — A rural area of Stanislaus County is under an evacuation warning amid rising levels on the San Joaquin River and with another storm incoming this weekend.

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services issued the evacuation warning Friday for people who live or work in a rural area near the towns of Patterson and Grayson.

Evacuees are asked to call 209-552-3880 for more information regarding the evacuation warning.

A National Weather Service water gauge located along the San Joaquin River near Patterson shows the river's level has risen sharply since Tuesday and stands at 45.35 feet as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The San Joaquin River is expected to reach action stage in the Patterson area by Monday afternoon and will reach a peak of 49.3 feet by Tuesday afternoon, just two feet shy of the river's record high for that area.

