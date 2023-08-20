Man killed in Modesto crash

Investigators believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening crash that left a man dead.

The crash happened near Tully Road and Briggsmore Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday. Police say that a GMC Yukon was traveling east on Briggsmore Avenue when it hit a car at Tully Road.

The GMC continued south on Tully Road and hit another car causing the driver of the GMC to lose control, police said.

The GMC rolled over and the driver, described as an adult male, was ejected. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The occupants of the other cars reported only minor injuries. Investigators believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Officer Brad Beavers at Beaversb@modestopd.com.

