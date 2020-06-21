Deputies investigating deadly stabbing near Modesto RV park

No suspects have yet been identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Modesto on Sunday.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing near the Sunrise Village Mobile Home & RV Park in Modesto around 3 a.m. Sunday, June 21, the department said in a news release.

While on scene, deputies found 26-year-old Modesto resident Tyler Miner suffering from stab-wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, deputies say.

No suspects have been identified by the department. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 209-525-7093.

