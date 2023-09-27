Fire damages commercial building in Modesto

Crews knocked the fire down and were able to keep the fire damage to the rooftop, shed and attic space.

MODESTO, Calif. — A commercial building in Modesto was damaged in a fire Monday night.

Modesto Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 10th and E streets.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of a 2-story building at the northwest corner of the intersection. Modesto Fire said the fire was in a shed believed to be inhabited by transients.

Crews knocked the fire down, went inside and were able to keep the fire damage to the rooftop, shed and attic space.

