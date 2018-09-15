If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
Multiple fire crews were called out to battle a large fire in downtown in Modesto, Friday afternoon.
Authorities tell ABC10 the fire started at a “large commercial building” on the corner of 8th Street and I Street. It is unclear if the building was vacant. The fire grew larger and spread to a neighboring building, Crescent Supply.
Both buildings were destroyed in the blaze, fire officials say. One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital. The condition of that firefighter is not known at this time.
Officials say H Street between 7th and 8th streets, and I Street between 6th and 9th streets, will remain closed overnight.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story.