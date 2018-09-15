If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Multiple fire crews were called out to battle a large fire in downtown in Modesto, Friday afternoon.

Authorities tell ABC10 the fire started at a “large commercial building” on the corner of 8th Street and I Street. It is unclear if the building was vacant. The fire grew larger and spread to a neighboring building, Crescent Supply.

Both buildings were destroyed in the blaze, fire officials say. One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital. The condition of that firefighter is not known at this time.

Officials say H Street between 7th and 8th streets, and I Street between 6th and 9th streets, will remain closed overnight.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

MFD and partner agencies are working a 2 alarm warehouse fire on 8th and I Street. Roadways are closed and traffic is severely impacted. More info will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/1SxD7EblHc — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) September 15, 2018

© 2018 KXTV