MODESTO, California — Just over a year ago, a fire on 8th Street nearly took out Jeremiah Williams' cabinet making business in Downtown Modesto.

"Last year it started over here," says Williams, who owns Oak Craft by Jeremiah.

The City of Modesto says the fire that happened last night was started by someone who was homeless, a transient who was warming fire in a barrel.

"So we do know that there were transients coming in and out of this facility yesterday right before the fire department got there," says City of Modesto spokesman Thomas Reeves.

Williams says he understands the plight of the homeless, but believes homeless people need to know their boundaries.

"I think its the attitude of the individuals who are unfortunately homeless. They should have much more respect for people's property," Williams said.

The fire also ravaged the same Crescent Supply store building downtown for the second time.

Craig Stott used to have his business on 8th Street before the building burned down. Now, he believes that he is in a better location on McHenry Avenue, where he supplies uniforms to law enforcement and more.

His family owns the McHenry Avenue building and says the fire last night was like living the first fire all over again.



"But oh my goodness, it felt like not a year, it felt like yesterday afternoon," says Stott, who co-owns Crescent Supply Workwear & More.

Stott said he has seen the homeless come in and out of the vacant building.



"You know over the last several months, as we walk around that property, there's encampments in there. I don't even know how many," says Stott.



Williams says the homeless need to get the help they need so "we don't have these kinds of issues in our city" referring to building fires.

Stott believes law enforcement and community groups are making strides, but more work needs to be done.

