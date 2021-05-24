Fire breaks out at Modesto apartment complex leaving 12 people displaced

It is not known at this time what started the fire.

MODESTO, Calif — 12 people are displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at a Modesto apartment complex.

Modesto Fire Department, Ceres Fire Department, and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District all responded to the fire at the apartment complex on the 1300 Block of Celeste Drive in the northeastern area of Modesto.

Though fire crews were quick to tackle the blaze, the building suffered "significant damage," according to Modesto Fire Department in a Facebook post.

The apartment complex had 8 units and 12 people living in the building in total. Modesto Fire Department did not say what the condition was of those 12 people in the post.

In video of the fire provided by the local fire department, billowing clouds of smoke issue from the building. Two firefighters spray water from fire truck ladders onto the roof of the building, and orange flames can be seen behind the gray smoke.

Modesto Fire Department said the cause of the fire is not know at this time, but the Stanislaus County FIU is investigating the cause and origin.

