Firefighter injured battling fire at vacant Modesto business

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — A firefighter was injured after responding to a commercial structure fire in Modesto Saturday night.

The Modesto Fire Department said the three-alarm blaze was near the intersection of Yosemite Boulevard and El Vista Avenue at a vacant business.

Crews from Modesto Fire, Turlock Fire and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District arrived to find heavy smoke, but entered the building, which had moderate heat levels and low visibility.

According to Modesto Fire, crews doused the blaze, but one firefighter was ultimately injured and taken to the hospital. It's not clear what led up to the injury or what agency the firefighter was with.

ABC10 has an inquiry out to the Modesto Fire Department, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

WATCH ALSO: