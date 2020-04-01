MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department arrested five suspects who were allegedly seen in new surveillance video assaulting a man, just days after assaulting and robbing two others, officials said.

Three of the five suspects were identified as Soben Nun, a 22-year-old from Modesto, and Stockton's Matthew Phommasinh, 22, and Chan Visna That, 25. Two of the others arrested were teenagers.

The video shows four people surrounding a car at an AM/PM gas station on 5th and I streets early Thursday morning. While the victim was sitting in his car talking to one of the suspects, another person punches the victim in the face, the video appears to show.

Two of the suspects pulled the man out of his car, then later drove away in blue SUV. The victim was hospitalized for major injuries.

That was the second of two incidents in which the suspects were involved, police officials said.

The Modesto Police Department said the same group allegedly assaulted then robbed two people in the area of Maze Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive. All of the suspects involved in the crime were all armed with handguns and stole cash and two backpacks, officials said.

One of the victims was hospitalized with major injuries.

Witnesses of the Thursday crime told police officers the suspect's car was a 2000's model Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oregon license plates. Police officers located a vehicle that matched the car's description near Linden and Gough Streets.

Police booked four suspects on the charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon. Police arrested Chan That for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information about this case to call the Modesto Police Department at (209) 342-9130 or (209) 521-4636.

