Modesto high school closes for 2 weeks after coronavirus outbreak among staff

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto high school campus will be closing for two weeks after several staff tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said.

In a message to parents of Gregori High School students, Principal Derek Pendley said that "several Gregori staff" recently tested positive for the virus. The message was specific to families that had students on campus between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9.

The school's two-week closure will span from Oct. 13 to Oct. 25 and means that no staff, teachers or students will be allowed on the school site during that time.

Staff, teachers, learning hub students and any students taking part in athletics or cheer conditioning will be able to return to campus on Oct. 26, officials said.

Officials said the last known date of exposure on campus was Oct. 9, but no students have tested positive in conjunction with the staff cases.

Officials said learning hub students will continue with distance learning and don't expect any class interruptions. They added that staff will continue to work from home during the closure. In the meantime, there'll be a deep cleaning and sanitization process for the closed campus.

School meals and tech help will still be available. The school recommends contacting a healthcare provider for an evaluation and test if any student develops coronavirus-like symptoms or if they become sick.

If the student has no symptoms and stays well, the school said parents can still check with their doctor if they'd like to schedule a test as a precaution.

The school says students must stay home for the full 14 days even if their coronavirus test is negative.

Testing resources available in Stanislaus County can be found HERE. The school also provided a list of phone numbers for anyone needing help during the closure, which can be found HERE.