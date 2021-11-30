Modesto handyman allegedly invades home, sexually assaults former client

The female victim gave county sheriff's detectives a photo she took of the man's ID when initially hiring the 40-year-old Modesto resident.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A Modesto man has been arrested after the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office say he allegedly invaded the home of a woman who hired him as a handyman and sexually assaulted her.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Modesto resident Jose Luis Ramos Rivera for charges of robbery, home invasion, oral copulation, penetration with a foreign object, and assault with the intent to commit rape.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, the sheriff's office received a call from the victim stating someone broke into her home. The woman told detectives she woke up to the sound of a person inside her home on Friday, then a masked intruder armed with a handgun tied her up, choked and sexually assaulted her. The suspect also allegedly stole her debit card.

The victim was able to identify Rivera because she told the sheriff's office when she hired him to do work around her home, she took a photo of his ID. After identifying him, deputies arrested Rivera the same day he allegedly carried out the sexual assault.

News Release November 30, 2021 Man Arrested for Sexual Assault During Home Invasion Jose Luis Ramos Rivera, a... Posted by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office believe Rivera may have assaulted others. If you know someone who may have been a victim, you're asked to reach out to the sheriff's office at 209-652-1792.

