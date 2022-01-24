Some Ceres residents asked to shelter in place due to potentially hazardous air quality

There is a large amount of fertilizer grade sulfur that is currently on fire inside of a 40,000 square foot concrete warehouse.

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the air quality is potentially hazardous in Ceres, Calif. due to an incident involving hazardous materials.

They are requesting people within a one-mile radius of 624 E. Service Road in Ceres to shelter in place.

"Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire crews, Ceres Police, Ceres Public Works, Stanislaus Sheriff, Department of Environmental Resources, and the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is currently on scene of a commercial structure fire located at Stanislaus Farm Supply on E. Service Road in Ceres," states Modesto Fire Department's Facebook post.

This commercial structure fire started at 11:11 a.m. Monday morning.

There is a large amount of fertilizer grade sulfur that is currently on fire inside of a 40,000 square foot concrete warehouse.

Fire crews are working with staff on-site to isolate and contain the burning product. Modesto Fire Department states there is no immediate threat to structures or life and residents within a one-mile radius have been notified to shelter in place as a precaution.

"Stay indoors, close windows, and turn off HVAC," said The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. They will provide updates as conditions change.

If you are in a 1-mile radius of 624 E. Service Rd in Ceres, the air quality is potentially hazardous due to a hazardous materials incident. You are requested to shelter in place. Stay indoors, close windows, and turn off HVAC. Update to follow as conditions change. — StanEmergency (@StanEmergency) January 24, 2022

Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire crews, Ceres Police, Ceres Public Works, Stanislaus Sheriff, Department of... Posted by Modesto Fire Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

