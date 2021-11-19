x
Modesto

Homicide investigation underway in Modesto after woman is found dead

The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department said the woman was found early Friday morning.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department said a homicide investigation is under in Modesto after a woman was found dead.

Deputies say just before 7 a.m. Friday they responded for a security check in the 1300 block of Canal Street. Law enforcement said they knocked on the door but didn't get a response. Eventually, deputies were able to get inside, that's when they found the woman dead.

Deputies did not release the cause of death. They did add a man has been arrested. The connection between the man and woman was not announced.

