Homicide investigation underway in Modesto after woman is found dead

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department said a homicide investigation is under in Modesto after a woman was found dead.
Deputies say just before 7 a.m. Friday they responded for a security check in the 1300 block of Canal Street. Law enforcement said they knocked on the door but didn't get a response. Eventually, deputies were able to get inside, that's when they found the woman dead.
Deputies did not release the cause of death. They did add a man has been arrested. The connection between the man and woman was not announced.
