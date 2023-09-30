Deputies investigate homicide in Stanislaus County

Officials say deputies were first called to the scene due to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man has been arrested, accused of killing his own mother Saturday morning, officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies say they were first called to the 800 block of Inyo Avenue in south Modesto in the early overnight hours Saturday due to a domestic disturbance.

When deputies got to the scene, they reportedly found a woman with unspecified life-threatening injuries. Medics took the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested the woman's son, 38-year-old Zachary Morris on suspicion of homicide. Officials say Morris was detained near the crime scene.

An autopsy to determine how the woman died is expected to be completed early next week, deputies said.

Witnesses and people with information on the homicide are asked to call investigators at 209-567-4466.

Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips in the homicide investigation. They are offering anonymity and a potential cash reward. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-602-7463.

