A possible homicide is now under investigation after a body was discovered buried in the backyard of a Modesto home on Nov. 24, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 3 p.m., deputies responded to the home in the 100 block of Santa Rita Avenue after a resident reported that they may have found human remains buried in the backyard. The sheriff’s department said the resident was digging a hole to bury a pet that had recently died when they made the discovery.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed the remains were human, the sheriff's department said.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have not yet been able to identify the victim. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

© 2018 KXTV