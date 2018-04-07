Last Friday, a 2-year-old Modesto boy drowned in his family pool. Modesto Police said he got out of the house unnoticed through a cracked door or tear in the screen door.

Just last month, Hunter Eckles, another 2-year-old Modesto boy was found in the pool and unresponsive. Hunter survived, but is still in the hospital and just starting to breathe without help from a ventilator.

"He is going onto 16 hours without the ventilator," said Lisa Eckles, Hunter's mother. "Our goal is to go home within July with no ventilator. That would be huge."

The Eckles family has been at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland since June 1, holding onto Hope for Hunter.

"I refuse to leave without my son," said Lisa.

Lisa, her husband, Justin, and daughter, Charlotte, have been staying nearby at a hospital-provided home for families whose kids are in longer-term care. Lisa said that has made all the difference.

"It's kind of a choice to be positive when you know there aren't other choices," said Lisa. "It's a home away from home."

Part of being positive includes celebrating the little things; the small signs of progression.

"He randomly moves also, but if you pinch his finger, he'll pull away," said Lisa. "If you tickle his feet, he'll retract his foot."

The past month has been incredibly difficult. Lisa was especially heartbroken to hear that another Modesto family lost a son Hunter's age in a similar situation.

"It's sad. There's been a lot of emotions for me for their family," said Lisa. "I've prayed for them. With my child, I can still hold him. He's still breathing. There's still some glimmer of hope. For that family, I just get goosebumps. I'm very sorry for them."

Lisa said she has learned that this really could happen to anybody.

"It's definitely not always cut and dry, black and white, you know, 'Oh someone's not watching their kid and they end up in the pool,'" said Lisa. "We were five feet away from my son outside."

Through the worst times of stress and not getting any sleep, Lisa said it's the support she has received from friends and even strangers that is getting her and her family through.

She said a lot of parents who have gone through similar situations have reached out with their stories of hope and recovery.

To follow Hunter's recovery, you can stay updated on the family's GoFundMe page.

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV