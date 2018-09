If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Jayce Cosso, the missing Modesto boy who was kidnapped by his father, has been found safe.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, Jayce, 6, was found at a Dublin, CA, hotel with his father, John Cosso, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 25.

Jayce was taken by his father early Monday, Sept. 24. An Amber Alert was issued later that day.

