Kaiser Modesto, Manteca hospitals not receiving ambulances patients as worker strike continues

San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services said that ambulance patients will not be sent to two Northern California hospitals until a deal is reached.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency has put out a memorandum stating Kaiser Manteca and Kaiser Modesto will not be receiving ambulance patients until a deal is reached between the agency and Kaiser Permanente.

According to the EMS Policy Memorandum, the memorandum went into effect Monday, Nov. 15, at the two hospitals, which "are not authorized to receive ambulance patients from the field."

San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency Public Information Officer Marissa Matta said patients will be taken to the six other hospitals in the county. She also made it a point to let those in the county know that despite the memorandum, they shouldn't delay care.

Matta added that so far there have not been any reports of issues from other hospitals in the county as the memorandum is in effect.

Kaiser announced on Monday it and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists reached a tentative deal. Meanwhile, an agreement between Kaiser Permanente and Local 39 Operating Engineers hasn't been reached. The engineers have been on strike for nearly two months.

Kaiser Permanente says it is still negotiating with Local 39 engineers and the National Union of Healthcare Workers.

On Saturday, a deal was announced between the Alliance of Health Care Unions and Kaiser. According to a press release from Kaiser Permanente, the deal announced Saturday includes wage increases, health benefits, retirement benefits and bonus opportunities.

