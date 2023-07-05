18-year-old killed in Keyes shooting

The 18-year-old man was found on Anna Avenue in Keyes. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

KEYES, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning in Keyes.

He was found on Anna Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said in a Nixle alert. First responders took him to a hospital where he died.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says there isn't any information on a motive or description of the shooter.

The victim's identity hasn't been released as of Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's department is encouraging anyone with information to contact Stanislaus County Sheriff's Detective Curtis Hankins at 209-525-7042. People can reach out anonymously at Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME.

Keyes is a town of about 6,000 people between Modesto and Turlock in Stanislaus County.

