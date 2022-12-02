Man suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting in Modesto

Police say the shooting was first reported as a vehicle that had gone into a canal after being shot at.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man has been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a daylight shooting in Modesto, sheriff's deputies say.

Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Hatch Road and Crows Landing Road on reports that a vehicle had landed in a canal after being shot at, deputies say.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a car on Hatch Road near Cascade Avenue. Only one man was in the car and was pulled out by deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is suffering from life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies say Hatch Road between Dallas Street and Crystal Avenue will be closed for several hours as detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department document and process the area.

Sheriff deputies have not released information on what led up to the shooting or details on a motive or gunman.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective D. Gonzalez at 209-595-8686. Tipsters can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.