Man arrested after leading Modesto police through downtown farmer's market

Modesto police said they found the 22-year-old man on probation with a stolen gun after they chased him through the local farmer's market.

MODESTO, Calif. — Customers at the Modesto Certified Farmer's Market were interrupted Saturday morning as Modesto police chased a man on probation through the open-air market.

Officers attempted to contact 22-year-old Modesto resident Xane Hernandez in the downtown Modesto area at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to department officials.

Hernandez ran away from officers and through the Certified Farmer’s Market while people were present.

After a short pursuit, Hernandez was caught and arrested. Police said he was found in possession of a stolen handgun and was arrested on suspicion of felony firearm charges, resisting arrest and violating his probation terms.

Hernandez was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and his bail is set at $115,000, according to jail records.

