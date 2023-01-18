Modesto man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

The hit-and-run marked the city of Modesto's first deadly crash of 2023.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 65-year-old woman is dead and the person accused of hitting and killing her is in jail after a crash in Modesto Tuesday night.

Investigators with the Modesto Police Department believe Michael Russ, 60, hit and killed the woman with his white GMC Yukon around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The crash allegedly happened as the woman was walking eastbound across Prescott Road south of Standiford Avenue.

Russ initially drove away from the scene following the crash, but was later found a few blocks away with the help of a witness, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers arrested Russ and booked him into jail on suspicion of murder, manslaughter, felony driving under the influence, and felony hit-and-run.

Investigators are now hoping more witnesses will come forward as the details surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Witnesses and those with information can reach out to detectives via email at Johnsonk@modestopd.com or over the phone at 209-572-9592.

The hit-and-run marked the city of Modesto's first fatal crash of the year, officials said.

