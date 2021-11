According to the Modesto Police Department, the man who was hit suffered major injuries. The driver was arrested for DUI.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested after hitting a person that was standing outside a Stop n' Save store at Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The vehicle landed on its side and caught fire. The driver, 33-year-old Christopher Ramirez of Modesto, was arrested for driving under the influence.

