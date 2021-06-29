x
Man hospitalized after being pulled from Modesto Reservoir

Rescuers responded to the reservoir after the victim, only identified as a 45-year-old man, was pulled from the water, not breathing and without a pulse.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A man was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition after being pulled from the Modesto Reservoir on Tuesday.

First responders with the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District were called out to the reservoir around 4:30 p.m. after the victim, only identified as a 45-year-old man, was pulled from the water, not breathing and without a pulse.

Rescuers immediately began performing CPR and the victim was loaded into an ambulance. His condition is still unknown.

Few details have been released, so far. This story will be updated when more information is given.

