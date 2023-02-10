Man killed in ATV crash near Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man died in an ATV crash near Modesto, California Highway Patrol said Monday.
The crash happened Saturday around 3:50 p.m. on Chicago Avenue, west of Carpenter Road.
CHP said a 15-year-old was driving an ATV when he tried to make a U-turn and flipped over. There were three passengers including a 19-year-old, 20-year-old, and 21-year-old. The 20-year-old man died. The 19-year-old and 21-year-old have minor injuries.
All four people in the ATV were from Modesto. Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, according to CHP.
