Driver killed in fiery crash near Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash near Modesto, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, officers and fire crews were called to Highway 99 near Keyes Road after a Toyota Rav4 crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The car was traveling south on State Route 99 just north of Keyes Road when officials say it left the west side of the road and entered a dirt area for unknown reasons, where the crash happened.

An occupant, described as an adult man, was found in the rear area of the Toyota and was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators do not know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

