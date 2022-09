The shooting happened Saturday night on Imperial Avenue, investigators say.

MODESTO, Calif. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death in Modesto Saturday night.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 100 block of Imperial Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Deputies got to the scene and found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information can call Detective Hankins at 209-275-7532.

