Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

The man walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run.

Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.

He was taken to Sierra Conservation Center and his case will be referred to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Avina was sent from Stanislaus County to L.A. County July 13 to serve a four-year sentence for possessing/owning a firearm by a felon or addict and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to the news release.