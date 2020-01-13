MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto restaurant hit by an unexpected closure just staged a comeback to kick-off the new year.

Marie Callender's has officially re-opened the doors in Modesto, much to the delight of their faithful customers. On the Marie Callender's Facebook page, they touted that the restaurant is "back by popular demand."

The 30-year staple abruptly closed in Aug. 2019, as one of the locations impacted by a 29 restaurant closure after the company filed for bankruptcy. The restaurant was among 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender's restaurants that were said to be "underperforming" across the country.

Marie Callender's closure in Modesto

In Nov. 2019, ABC10's Lena Howland reported the restaurant had brought in a manager from a Citrus Heights location that closed earlier in the year and had plans to re-open.

The restaurant is once again up and running at 3500 Coffee Road. For more information, you can visit the restaurant's website here.

