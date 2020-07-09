Modesto police seek help in finding 86-year-old man

Police described 86-year-old Billie Whitaker as insulin dependent and possibly disoriented or confused.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are calling out for help to find a missing 86-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon.

Police said Billie Whitaker, 86, was last seen around 3 p.m. in the area of Desert Willow Lane and East Orangeburg Avenue while on his way to Walmart on Plaza Parkway. Officials said he was in a gray 2013 Toyota pickup with license plate 16787DV at the time.

Police described him as 5'09" tall weighing 160 pounds and as wearing a dark-colored Air Force hat, blue/white button up shirt and jeans. Police added that he was insulin dependent and possibly disoriented or confused.