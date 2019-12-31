MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are asking for help in finding a missing 87-year-old man.

Donald McCart was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he was last seen driving a white Cadillac Deville, with California license plate 2yJL682.

According to police, McCart could be disoriented and confused.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and a blue jacket.

Police ask anyone who sees him or the vehicle to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 209-552-2470.

Modesto police need help in finding 87-year-old Donald McCart

Modesto Police Department

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits