MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are asking for help in finding a missing 87-year-old man.
Donald McCart was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say he was last seen driving a white Cadillac Deville, with California license plate 2yJL682.
According to police, McCart could be disoriented and confused.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and a blue jacket.
Police ask anyone who sees him or the vehicle to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 209-552-2470.
Modesto Police Department
