MODESTO, Calif. — Jayce Cosso, 6, who was abducted from his home in Modesto on Monday, is back home just a day later.

A statewide AMBER Alert went out Monday evening. Message boards on highways broadcasted the information of the car in which Jayce may have been traveling. But as it turned out, the 6-year-old was in the Bay Area.

"I just couldn't wait to see him, you guys saw me!" Kimberly Valente, Jayce's mother said.

Complete with balloons, hugs and many tears....

"I knew he was coming, just relieved, he's here, he's home. It's the right thing for him and I'm just blessed," Valente said.

The moment the two were reunited was captured on camera.

"It just feels like a nightmare, and a dream all at once, and a movie and unreal," she said.

Jayce is home, safe now just a day after police say his biological father and five others forced their way into her home and tore him right out of her arms as she was trying to protect him, sparking a statewide AMBER Alert.

"They made choices, everyday they made choices, every moment they made choices. They made choices leading up to it. They made choices from the minute they had him in his arms. They made choices, at any moment, any moment, any one of them could have made a better choice, a more loving choice," she said.

Modesto police say they had a lot of tips coming in through social media and Crime Stoppers. They followed up on every lead and, 24 hours later, Jayce was found safe at a hotel about an hour away in Dublin. That's also where his father 41-year-old John Cosso and his 17-year-old son were taken into custody.

"I really, really appreciate that everyone did what they did, they shared what they did, that they prayed like they did, that they believed like they did, that they sent me the messages like they did, it is what did it, I think," Valente said.

Police got him some food...

"Pancakes with a lot of syrup," Jayce said.

...before taking him home.

"Now we go back to regular life, I hope," Valente said. "He gets to go to school and I get to go to work and he gets to come home and we have our routines and we have our day to day and I hope it's just that," she said.

Police are still looking for Renee Quijada, who was identified as a person of interest in this case. If you have information about her whereabouts, or any other information about this case, you are asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 209-552-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

