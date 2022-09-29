Man killed in overnight shooting near Modesto airport

Deputies say they were called for a shooting just after 3:30 a.m. The man died at a hospital.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death near the Modesto airport.

According to a news release, it happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive in unincorporated Modesto.

Deputies got to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can call Detective Blewett at 209-857-2264 or call Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

