Modesto bus stolen, found about 80 miles away in Milpitas

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are investigating after a bus was stolen and later found in Milpitas.

The CEO of the Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority, Adam Barth, said it was stolen Friday, July 21 around 9:20 p.m. The bus was found later Friday evening in a residential area on the 1500 block of East Calaveras Boulevard in Milipitas, about 80 miles from Modesto.

Barth said in a statement to ABC10 that current employees have been ruled out. The bus was recovered by using the onboard GPS.

There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured. Police are investigating the theft.

The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority is a public transportation bus system in Modesto.

