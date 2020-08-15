Modesto businesses receive cease-and-desist orders for violating coronavirus protocols

The Velvet Grill & Creamery and Nails by Lee and David Lee Spa, both with multiple locations in Modesto, received the orders for having indoor operations.

MODESTO, Calif. — The city of Modesto sent cease-and-desist orders to four businesses for violating the state’s public health order, which closes certain businesses from indoor operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Velvet Grill & Creamery locations at 3250 Dale Road and 2204 McHenry, received an order on Aug. 11 for serving indoors, according to Thomas Reeves, media relations officer for the city. Nails by Lee and David Lee Spa, both located in a strip mall at 3507 Tully Road, also received orders for being open. Under California’s public health order, businesses offering personal care services such as nail salons, body waxing and hair salons should remain closed.

“Any person who refuses or willfully neglects to comply with an emergency order is guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by fine and or imprisonment,” the order says.

Civil and administrative penalties may also be imposed as a result of continued operation, the order says.

Reeves said the businesses have not been shut down, but were operating against the orders of the county’s health office at the time the cease-and-desist letter was delivered.

