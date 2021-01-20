Modesto CHP: Turlock woman stopped to light cigarette before arrest in Ceres

The Turlock woman was allegedly engaged in a car, then foot, chase with CHP Modesto before her arrest.

CERES, Calif — A Turlock woman used her last few seconds of freedom to enjoy a cigarette after leading a chase in Ceres, California Highway Patrol - Modesto said in a social media post.

Autumn Trousdale, 23, was arrested on Wednesday near a Home Depot in Ceres after she allegedly led CHP officers on a chase via car and on foot.

CHP said that Trousdale was the driver of a 1999 Mitsubishi Galant with officers in pursuit when the car stopped working properly. Rather than give up, Trousdale reportedly headed off on foot near the Home Depot and officers stayed on her tail, according to CHP.

"Autumn, knowing capture was imminent, stopped and lit a cigarette before being placed under arrest," a spokesperson for CHP Modesto said in the post.

Trousdale is booked with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department. She is facing charges related to felony evading, other misdemeanor violations and outstanding warrants. Her first court date is still pending.

