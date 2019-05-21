MODESTO, Calif. — The House Modesto church is showing appreciation for the law enforcement officers and first responders of Northern California.

At 7 p.m. Monday evening, the House Modesto is holding an event called "Unity Matters", which is open to the public. The event will be held at the church, at 1601 Coffee Road in Modesto.

According to the church’s website, “Pastor Glen chose the name ‘Unity Matters’ because he believes, in the eyes of the Lord, that all lives are important. When people come together in unity great things can happen.”

Officers from law enforcement departments and churches “from all over Northern California will be in attendance, along with local politicians, sports stars, pastors and more,” the church said.

