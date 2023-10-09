Modesto church still standing after being struck by lightning

Other than the exterior damage, church leaders say they had to shut down one of their a/c units because it made a loud noise after the lightning.

MODESTO, Calif. — Thousands of lightning strikes this weekend caused power outages and small brush fires. It even forced events to end early, but a Modesto church is thanking God it survived the latest thunderstorm.

Lightning struck a roof belonging to Christian Love Baptist Church Saturday evening.

"It was nerve racking,” said Charles Genratt, associate minister at Christian Love Baptist Church. “I dropped the kids off and received a call saying that our church had been struck by lightning.”

Genratt, at the time of the call, was working as a bus driver for the Turlock Unified School District.

“Two things struck my mind. One was, 'wow,'” said Genratt. “And the next was, thank God for the fact that if the lightning was strong enough to put a hole in it, and yet it didn't catch on fire or it didn't blow the building completely apart.”

Other than the exterior damage, church leaders say they had to shut down one of their air conditioning units because it made a loud noise after the lightning. But the total damage remains unknown.

“To have lightning strike at this particular building and still be standing, I consider that a blessing from God Himself,” said Genratt.

Genratt says the message the church is taking away is to take on more humanitarian work.

The power returned to the neighborhood early Sunday morning. The church held its regular Sunday service.

Inspectors will be out Monday to assess the building for damage.

