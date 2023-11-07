Modesto City Council to vote on repealing city's cruising ban

"I hope this just brings unity with everybody. That way, show the younger generation that there's a future with cruising."

MODESTO, Calif. — In a big milestone for the city of Modesto, City Council plans to formally repeal a ban on cruising that was implemented back in the 90s.

Supporters say they're working with police and other city officials to test it out, and so far, it's been successful.

For decades, cruising down the street in Modesto has been known as a rolling work of art.

"A lot of people don't realize, there's a lot more involved than just cruising up and down. It's an extension of families, it's culture it's a history, and on top of that, Modesto's known for American Graffiti with George Lucas," said Jerry Thompson, a member of the Cruising Culture of Modesto.

However, back in the 90s cruising became illegal.

On Tuesday, a sign banning cruising is still standing on 10th Street downtown, but that could soon change. Modesto City Council is expected to formally repeal the ban, which means the sign would come down by the weekend.

For lowrider owner Chito Mireles, it shows how the car culture has evolved in the city.

"That the stigma that came with the car culture and lowriders in the past, that's not really here no more. You got female car owners, car builders. You know, it's showing the evolution of the car scene out here in Modesto," said Mireles, a member of Ranflas Car Club.

The scene also includes the communities for hot rods and custom cars all coming together.

"No. 1, we want to cross these cultures in our communities. So like music and cars, this is what brings people together and cruising is one of those things. And a lot of the obstacles we had, was trying to get people to remember that cruising was an organic thing," said Chris Murphy, a board member with the Graffiti USA Museum.

They also want to recognize that cruising does not involve sideshows and the dangerous aspects that come along with it.

In fact, fathers like Mireles want it to become an inspiration for their son.

"He actually likes it. He always wants to go cruising, and I hope this just brings unity with everybody. That way, (it) show the younger generation that there's a future with cruising," said Mireles.

City Council plans to repeal the ban at their Tuesday meeting. Then on Saturday, there will be a ceremonial removal of the last 'Cruising Prohibited' sign between J and K Street.

