MODESTO, Calif — A truck driver with the city of Modesto was killed Monday afternoon after he crashed through a fence and into a tree, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Modesto, was driving a city-operated dump truck near Finch Road around 2 p.m. when he lost control of the truck, according to CHP Officer Thomas Olsen. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the driver to crash into the tree, but the roads in the area were wet from the rain storms, Olsen said.

Modesto city spokesman Thomas Reeves told ABC10 that the truck the victim was driving belonged to a third party. It's unclear which company owned the truck.

The truck the driver was operating during the accident was a forestry truck used for picking up vegetation and tree limbs.

