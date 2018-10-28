In an incredible sign of support, the Modesto community came together Sunday to remember the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Rabbi Shalom Bochner from the Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto thanked the nearly 300 people who showed up to the vigil to remember the 11 people killed in Pittsburgh.

“Today, we are all the Jews in Pittsburgh," said Rabbi Shalom Bochner. “This could have happened to any one of us. It literally left me speechless with a deep sense of support and a deep sense of sadness – it was like being at a funeral.”

Leaders from different faiths joined the Jewish community as they mourned Saturday's tragedy and to let them know they are not alone.

"We bleed pain, we cry tears for what happened in Pittsburgh yesterday and for our local Jewish communities who are suffering from the fear that as Muslims we know of similarly as well,” said Rabbi Shalom Bochner.

The Rabbi invited all the faith, community, and political leaders to stand together as they held a moment of silence for those who senselessly lost their lives.

“It really was beautiful to see everyone come together and all things aside, it wasn't about a religion, it wasn't about what you look like, it wasn't about your skin color,” said Merrisaa Brambila, a Modesto resident. “It was about coming together and showing support for each other as we are all brothers and sisters in some form or another."

Members of the congregation were overwhelmed by those in the community who are standing in solidarity with them during this tragic time.

“Despite all the hatred we hear about all the time there is still more good in the world than evil,” said Dan Brotslaw, a member of Congregation Beth Shalom.

Rabbi Bochner said his congregation will not live in fear, but they will continue to be vigilant.

"We will not stop being the warm, diverse, and welcoming community that we are," he said. "We are clear that there is nothing more important than the safety of our members, our children, and our guests."

