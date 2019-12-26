MODESTO, Calif. — For more than a decade Joyce Gandelman and her team from Congregation Beth Shalom have made sure first responders and law enforcement in Modesto area have a full belly on Christmas Day.

"They are here for us when we need assistance, so we want them to know how much we appreciate them," Gandelman said.

Gandleman and members of the congregation serve up a hearty portion of lasagna, salad and desserts. They also hand deliver to those who can’t get away from their job.

"What's nice about this is that we get to come in off the street and not usually eat in our cars and have a nice meal in a warm place," said Modesto Police Officer Bob Meredith said.

This year, Gandleman said the greater Modesto community is remembering Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh who was shot and killed one year ago today after attempting to pull over a suspected drunk driver.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza, the man accused of killing Singh, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in January. He was charged with murder, and pleaded not guilty.

Gandleman said that Cpl Singh’s family was welcomed to join them on Christmas Day to have a meal and see how much the community truly appreciated Cpl Singh service.

"There's always a sadness this time of year for all of our loved ones who aren’t here with us," Gandleman said. "Especially when it’s a member of the community we want to thank."

