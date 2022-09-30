'I think it's a great honor': Modesto corn maze depicts face of Laci Peterson

Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto got the blessing of Laci Peterson's family before creating the unique maze to honor her and her unborn son.

MODESTO, Calif. — John Bos usually asks his Facebook friends what kind of corn maze should he have each year for his Dutch Hollow Farms property but this year, he came up with his own idea: To honor Laci Peterson and her unborn child Connor.

"In a good way we can kind of remember Laci and Connor and have a positive spin on all of this," said Bos, who owns the popular fall season family attraction.

When he realized it had been nearly 20 years since the death of Laci and her unborn son Connor, he wanted his corn maze to have more meaning.

Laci's husband Scott Peterson was convicted for the deaths in 2004.

"I was not going to do this corn maze unless I had the approval of the family. Sharon was all for it from the beginning," said Bos.



Sharon, Laci's mother, even visited the maze giving it her blessing.

The corn was planted in late July on a five-acre plot that has a little over a mile in pathways carved into it.



It took a company out of Idaho just six hours to create.

Visitors are reacting positively to the concept.



"I think it's pretty cool and creative to honor her twenty years later," said Ty Grace of Hilmar.

His wife Cinthia Grace agreed, calling the corn maze incredible and continuing, "I mean what a way to honor her and her baby Connor's memory."



"We want the community to feel open and blessed by this," added Bos.

Dutch Hollow Farms opened for its fall season Friday, Sept. 30.

It's now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2500 Santa Fe Avenue in Modesto.

The farm's hours will extend as October continues. More information can be found here.

