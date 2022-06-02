Two men killed in Modesto truck crash—but driver remains missing

California Highway Patrol said the accident happened when a pick-up truck drove off the north road edge on Highway 132, the driver though, was nowhere to be found.

MODESTO, Calif. — When California Highway Patrol officers came upon an abandoned pick-up truck off State Route 132 on Sunday, they discovered two deceased men, but no driver to be found.

A 2011 GMC pick-up truck heading westbound drove off the north road edge and struck a series of trees just east of the San Joaquin River, according to officers.

That's when officers say the driver left from the accident scene in an unknown direction.

Highway 132 was temporarily shut down between River Road and Gates Road because of the accident.

Drugs or alcohol have so far not been reported as a factor in the car crash, officers reported both the 23-year-old and 36-year-old deceased men were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.