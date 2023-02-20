Woman killed after crashing into tractor in Modesto

The 25-year-old driver of the Honda died at the scene and she has not been identified. CHP said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was killed Sunday after crashing into a tractor in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP Modesto responded to reports of a crash around 7:50 p.m. on Stone Avenue, just south of Highway 32.

Officers said a Honda was traveling at a high speed northbound on Stone Avenue while straddling the northbound and southbound lanes. At the same time, a John Deere tractor pulling farm equipment was traveling southbound on Stone Avenue. The driver of the Honda collided with the front of the tractor.

The 25-year-old driver of the Honda died at the scene and she has not been identified. CHP said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

There is no information if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.

