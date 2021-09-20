One person killed in three-way vehicle crash in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department said the crash happened close to 6 p.m. They were alerted that a man was stuck inside one of the vehicles with major injuries.

Police said through their investigation they learned that a 2004 black Silverado truck, driven by 20-year-old Miguel Zapien, hit a 2022 black Hyundai IONIQ. The Hyundai was driven by 33-year-old Erik Davalos of Modesto. Police say the crash caused Davalos' vehicle to cross into southbound McHenry traffic and hit a 2009 black Ford F-150. Davalos died from his injuries police say. The driver of the Ford F-150 suffered minor injuries.