x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Modesto

One person killed in three-way vehicle crash in Modesto

Modesto Police said Miguel Zapien was arrested and is expected to be charged with felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Modesto man has died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Sunday near McHenry Avenue and Standiford Avenue in Modesto. 

The Modesto Police Department said the crash happened close to 6 p.m.  They were alerted that a man was stuck inside one of the vehicles with major injuries.

Police said through their investigation they learned that a 2004 black Silverado truck, driven by 20-year-old Miguel Zapien, hit a 2022 black Hyundai IONIQ. The Hyundai was driven by 33-year-old Erik Davalos of Modesto. Police say the crash caused Davalos' vehicle to cross into southbound McHenry traffic and hit a 2009 black Ford F-150. Davalos died from his injuries police say. The driver of the Ford F-150 suffered minor injuries.

Fatal Traffic Investigation On Sunday, September 19, 2021 at approximately 5:40 p.m., MPD officers were dispatched to...

Posted by Modesto Police Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

MPD said Zapien was arrested and is expected to be charged with felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Watch more ABC10: Suspected honey oil lab explosion in Merced

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.